Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: New content revealed on Twitter

fans of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla there’s really no complaining about the lack of content after its release last year. Even after the arrival of some expansions, Ubisoft continues to plan news for the game and took the opportunity to give a teaser of what we can expect from the next update.

The company spoke on the official Twitter of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla that players can expect three new raid maps, a new difficulty mode, three new abilities and new weapons and equipment, which could include a short sword. Although the update date has not been specified in this tweet, we already know that patch 1.3.1 arrives tomorrow and another update will be made available along with the free expansion known as Discovery Tour: Viking Age In the next months.

We can’t give everything away just yet, but the upcoming game update may or may not include: ?? 3 new River Raid maps

?? Nightmare combat difficulty

?? 3 new abilities

?? New weapons and gear (did someone say short sword?)#Assassins Creed pic.twitter.com/90NTQx1CIE — Assassin’s Creed (@assassinscreed) September 4, 2021

It is not known if all the mentioned news will come together or separately, but at least we should see the fix of some bugs and problems with the game and its two existing expansions. This update should arrive simultaneously on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.