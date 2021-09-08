At 19, Leylah Fernandez dispatches favorite Svetolina and secures the US Open semi | sneakers

The fairy tale of Leylah Fernandez is not over yet. After eliminating the favorites Naomi Osaka in the third round and Angelique Kerber in the round of 16, the Canadian on Tuesday dispatched the number 5 in the world raking, Elina Svitolina, by 2-1, with partials of 6/3, 3/6 and 7/ 6 (7-5) in 2:24, and secured a spot in the Grand Slam semifinal.

1 of 1 Leylah Fernandez is in the US Open Final — Photo: Al Bello/Getty Images Leylah Fernandez is in the US Open Final — Photo: Al Bello/Getty Images

Fernandez’s feat happened just one day after his 19th birthday. In a very tough match against Svitolina, the Canadian showed security at the end of the game. Arthur Ashe was applauded and gave a very optimistic speech.

– My father told me many things before this game, and today he told me to have fun, to fight for each of the balls, fight for each point. It’s the first time in the quarter-finals, don’t let it be your last game here. Fight for your dream – he said, looking at the family in the stands.

The Canadian won praise from one of the greatest legends in basketball history, Magic Johnson.

– If you haven’t seen the most exciting player at the US Open, 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez, you’re really missing out. She is captivating the world! – Johnson said on social media.