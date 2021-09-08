At the end of his contract at Real Madrid, Marcelo enters the sights of Fenerbahçe, says the newspaper

Brazilian Marcelo could leave Real Madrid after almost 16 years. According to the Turkish newspaper ‘Milliyet’, the Brazilian is in the crosshairs of Fenerbahçe, who are trying to close a deal with the meringues for the player until this Wednesday (8), when the Turkish transfer window closes.

Due to the short deadline, Fenerbahçe are racing against time to find the replacement for left-back Caner Erkin, who has left the club. Marcelo leads the list of interests of the Turks who would have even sent an official proposal to Real Madrid from Brazil, as reported by the local press.

Marcelo’s contract with the meringues ends in June 2022. This means that from January next year, he will be free to sign any agreement with a new team and leave the Spaniards free of charge in the European summer window.

Although the deal is more viable for Fenerbahçe next season, the Turks still dream that the player can join the team still in 2021/22 and they would need to open their coffers. At 33, Marcelo is valued at 8 million euros (R$49 million) and has lost ground since the arrival of Alaba and Mendy at Real.

However, the Brazilian’s idea is to remain in the Spanish team, where they have a victorious history with great titles conquered. Since the end of last season, the European press has been speculating a possible departure of Marcelo from Real, which ended up not happening so far.