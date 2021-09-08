Atltico is waiting for the squad this Friday to have them against Fortaleza

Atltico players called up by South American teams to compete in the triple round of Qualifiers for the Qatar World Cup (2022) are expected in Belo Horizonte this Friday. The seven selected will be available to coach Cuca for Sunday’s match against Fortaleza, for the 20th round of the Brazilian Championship.

Of the seven called up, six have commitments for the 10th round of the qualifiers this Thursday night. Alan Franco faces Uruguay away from home; Alonso and Savarino face off in Paraguay; the trio of Brazilians play against Peru in Recife. Suspended, Vargas has already returned to Belo Horizonte.

In principle, the club from Alvinegro is waiting for the six in the capital of Minas Gerais, from where the delegation leaves for Cear on Friday afternoon. The planning, however, is not completely closed.

There is the possibility, for example, of the players of the Brazilian national team leaving Pernambuco and performing at Cear, without passing through Minas Gerais. an alternative to avoid the long journeys of the Recife-BH-Fortaleza stretches.

While he doesn’t have the squad, Cuca works with the rest of the cast in Cidade do Galo. Until the match with Fortaleza, there are four planned training sessions: on Wednesday and Thursday afternoons and on Friday and Saturday mornings (the latter is already in Cear, with the athletes from the national teams). The game is scheduled for this Sunday, from 4 pm, at the Castelo.

Of the seven called up, only midfielder Alan Franco has not been a starter for Cuca’s team. The trend is for this to continue in Sunday’s duel, unless the coach chooses to cast Diego Costa from the start – which could mean, for example, Vargas moving to the bench.