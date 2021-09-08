Axie Infinity’s competitor game soared 1.765% and gives players free NFT and Ethereum

The play-to-earn games market that pays its players for the activities they develop in the game is advancing thanks to the popularization of the model with Axie Infinity (AXS) which saw its in-game item marketplace exceed $1 billion in transactions.

Axie’s success has motivated developers to launch other games that pay their players in cryptocurrencies, one of them is Illuvium qthat unlike Axie does not need an initial investment in the purchase of characters to enter the game and, in addition, pays reward, for gameplay, in Ethereum (ETH).

CoinGecko data shows that, after hitting a low of $29.32 on June 22, the ILV price shot up 1.765%.

According to analyst Jordan Finneseth, three reasons for the tremendous price growth seen in ILV include the introduction of new features in the ILV protocol, the constant release of teaser clips and NFTs that provide a glimpse into what gameplay will look like and the overall strength of the NFT industry that has been gaining momentum since July.

Illuvium

Illuvium is a battle game built on Ethereum, where players roam dangerous places to hunt and capture NFT beasts, the Illuvials, to fight in the arenas or sell them on the market.

Unlike Axie Infinity where you have to buy axies to enter the game, in Illuvium the characters for battles, generated as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are given free to users for their interaction with the game.

The game has different interaction modes like Adventure Mode in which you can fight the machine and collect Illuvials. Important to note that the Illuvial capture rate will decrease with each Illuvial collected.

In this mode, after defeating the machine’s Illuvials, the player can capture it with an object, following the Pokémon idea with the pokeball. The probability of successful capture is determined by the capturing power of the object and the strength of the Illuvial being captured.

In Arena mode (not yet available) players will be able to compete against each other in two types of arena, the Leaderboard in which experience levels will be standardized and each Illuvial will receive the same number of points making the battle based on skills and the Leviathan arena in which players will have no restrictions on experience levels and point cost associated with Illuvials. Viewers will also be able to place bets on the results of those games.

In addition, throughout the game each Illuvial accumulates energy throughout battles and with that can increase the damage dealt to the opponent. When his energy level reaches a certain limit, he will release a powerful supreme ability that can alter the game outcome.

gameplay

Illuvials gain experience and levels as they progress through the stages, so if you have an Illuvial and not for it to fight it won’t get any stronger. Also, when defeated the Illuvials need a recovery time before returning to battle unless the player pays a ‘quick recovery’ fee.

Based on similar affinities or classes, different types of iluvials develop symbiotic relationships known as synergies. Illuvials will grow stronger when they fight as a team of peers in synergy based on the Hybrid Synergy System.

Different synergies create different advantages for your team, allowing you to outrun your opponent and increase your chances of winning.

There are five main affinities in the game: water, earth, fire, nature and air. The damage dealt or taken by each Illuvial is determined by its affinity and that of the opponent. For example, a Fire Illuvial deals more damage to a Nature Illuvial, but takes more damage from a Water Illuvial.

The game has five core classes: Fighter, Guardian, Rogue, Psion and Empath. Each has its synergy. For example, a Guardian team can absorb more damage than a Fighter team.

Illuvials don’t evolve like Pokémon. Instead, they merge to become stronger. Two conditions must be met to merge: The player must have three of the same Illuvial and all three Illuvials must have reached their maximum level.

Like Axie Infinity, Illuvium has its own marketplace the Illuvium Exchange which is a virtual marketplace operated by Illuvium DAO where users can buy and sell all of the game’s NFTs, including Illuvials and gear.

READ MORE