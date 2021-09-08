Baby is born with a rare condition that causes premature aging in South Africa – Revista Crescer

+



A new mother from South Africa has gone viral after giving birth to a prematurely aging baby girl, local websites said. The 20-year-old woman welcomed her daughter last month, but soon discovered that the little one has the so-called Hutchinson-Gilford syndrome, an extremely rare and progressive genetic disease that causes children to age quickly at the earliest. years of life.

+ 8-year-old girl with rare disease dies of old age

Baby is born with a rare condition that causes premature aging in South Africa (Photo: Reproduction/Mirror)

know more

Local media reported that the young woman gave birth at her home in the small town of Libode, in the Eastern Cape province. Her grandmother called for an ambulance after she went into labor, but rescuers didn’t arrive in time. After the girl was born with deformed hands and wrinkled skin, she and her mother were taken to the hospital. “We were told that she is disabled. I noticed during the birth that there was something strange about her. She was not crying and breathing through her ribs. I was shocked because this was strange. Now I hear that people are cursing her. This hurts a lot. If if I had the means, I would put them all in jail,” the baby’s grandmother told reporters, referring to the trolls.

People born with this condition often develop serious cardiovascular complications. Life expectancy is at twenty years. Additional symptoms may also be associated with the condition, including high-pitched voice and missing breast or nipple. The specific underlying cause of accelerated aging associated with Hutchinson-Gilford syndrome is not yet known. Some researchers suggest that the abnormal process is due to cumulative cell damage. In 2020, the Progeria Research Foundation International Progeria Registry identified a total of 131 children and young adults living with the condition worldwide.