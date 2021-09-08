Back in Brazil, Thiago Paulino quotes Mandela’s phrase at reception: “I never lose. I earn or I learn” | paralympics

“I never loose. I earn or learn”. With a phrase from Nelson Mandela, historical leader of South Africa, athlete Thiago Paulino was revered by the population of Orlândia (SP). The city of São Paulo, with just over 40 thousand inhabitants, where the athlete was born, embraced him on his arrival in the late afternoon of this Tuesday.

Mandela’s phrase was said by Paulino – and it is also tattooed on his arm – as he responded to the affection and solidarity he received from fans. The athlete competed in the Paralympic Games in Tokyo and was involved in a controversy after having his gold medal removed after a decision by a jury. With that, he took bronze in the F57 shot put.

– Trying to use this as fuel to come back better and better, of course it’s a blow, it was a very hard blow, as I said, but I carry a phrase tattooed on my arm, which is “I never lose, I win or I learn”, which belongs to Nelson Mandela – commented the Brazilian Paralympic athlete.

2 of 3 Fans repeat Thiago Paulino’s gesture on the podium, in protest at the loss of the gold medal — Photo: Carlos Silva Fans repeat Thiago Paulino’s gesture on the podium, in protest at the loss of the gold medal — Photo: Carlos Silva

Thiago Paulino paraded in an electric trio through the main streets of the city. He was approached by locals and was wearing a mask the entire time due to the pandemic, however, some of the fans who approached were without the protection item.

At the end of the tributes, the athlete thanked Orlândia for receiving him.

– Beautiful thing, people always hugging me. The most gratifying thing is that they understood that I did my best, unfortunately the gold didn’t come, but it’s this gold that’s worth it [o carinho dos fãs], which I will carry in my heart – commented Thiago Paulino.

The athlete had his gold removed after a review by the organization of the event pointing out an irregularity in his shots, including the one that gave him the first place, of 15.10m. After that, he moved to the 14.77 mark, dropped to third and took the bronze medal.

3 of 3 Thiago Paulino makes a negative gesture at the Paralympic Games podium — Photo: Naomi Baker/Getty Images Thiago Paulino makes a negative gesture at the Paralympic Games podium — Photo: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Thiago Paulino revealed that he heard the news on his way to the podium, 11 hours after the end of the competition, and he didn’t even have the right to contest it. At the award, the Brazilian insisted on protesting.