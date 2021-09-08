Bahia registers 324 new cases of Covid-19 and 6 more deaths from the disease

In Bahia, in the last 24 hours, 324 cases of Covid-19 were registered (+0.03% growth rate) and 449 recovered (+0.04%). The epidemiological bulletin this Tuesday (7) also records 6 deaths. Although the deaths occurred on different dates, confirmation and registration were carried out today. Of the 1,224,498 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic, 1,195,409 are already considered recovered, 2,506 are active and 26,583 have died confirmed.

The epidemiological bulletin still counts 1,511,387 discarded cases and 230,281 under investigation. These data represent official notifications compiled by the Directorate of Epidemiological Surveillance in Health of Bahia (Divep-BA), together with municipal surveillance and the Ministry of Health databases until 5 pm this Tuesday. In Bahia, 51,910 health professionals were confirmed for Covid-19. To access the full bulletin, click here or visit Business Intelligence.

Vaccination

With 9,138,408 vaccinated against the coronavirus (Covid-19) with the first dose or single dose, Bahia has already vaccinated 82.42% of the adult population (18 years of age or older), estimated at 11,087,169. The Department of Health of the State of Bahia (Sesab) makes daily contact with the teams in each municipality in order to measure the amount of doses applied and provides detailed information on the panel https://bi.saude.ba.gov.br /vaccination/.