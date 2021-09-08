Bahia registers 324 new cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours and counts 6 more deaths from the disease | Bahia

In the last 24 hours, Bahia registered 324 new cases of Covid-19, according to a bulletin released by the State Health Department (Sesab), this Tuesday (7). According to the state agency, the state counted six more deaths from the disease. [Veja ocupação dos leitos no fim da reportagem]

Deaths and cases of Covid-19 in the cities of Bahia

According to the agency, despite the deaths having occurred on different dates, confirmation and registration were carried out on Tuesday. With the new data, the state has 26,583 deaths from the disease since the beginning of the pandemic.

In the state, 2,506 people have the virus active. Also according to the bulletin, 1,224,498 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed since the beginning of the pandemic, with 51,910 health professionals. The total number of people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours is 449.

The data represent official notifications compiled by the Directorate of Epidemiological Surveillance in Health of Bahia (Divep-BA), together with municipal surveillance and the Ministry of Health databases until 5 pm this Tuesday.

The complete newsletter is available on the Sesab website or through an online platform.

The bulletin also informs the situation of vaccination against Covid-19 in Bahia. According to Sesab, 9,138,408 people have already received the first dose or single dose.

With this, Bahia has already vaccinated 82.42% of the population aged 18 or over, until 5 pm this Tuesday.

According to a bulletin this Monday, Bahia has 2,056 active beds for Covid-19 treatment. Of this total, 539 have hospitalized patients, which represents an overall occupancy rate of 26%.

Of these beds, 1,000 are from the adult Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and have an occupancy rate of 31% (306 beds occupied).

In pediatric ICUs, 17 of the 29 places have hospitalized people, which represents an occupancy rate of 59%. Clinical beds for adults have 20% occupancy and children’s beds with 45%.

In Salvador, of the 622 active beds, 165 are occupied (27% of general occupancy). The occupancy rate of adult ICU beds is 27% and the pediatric one is 60%.

Still in the capital of Bahia, clinical beds for adults are with 20% occupancy and pediatric beds are with 53%.

