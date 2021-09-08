Barcelona coach opens the game on Coutinho’s future: ‘I’m 100% convinced’

O Barcelona had a complicated transfer window, losing Messi and Griezmann, without replacing them with big reinforcements. The solution will have to come from within the cast itself and a good bet may be on Philippe Coutinho, who lost space last season. Who believes in the player’s recovery is the club’s coach, Ronald Koeman.

“Coutinho? Absolutely (can be recovered). Even today I am 100% convinced that he is a player with the level to triumph at Barça. I like him very much. His last injury was a very strong blow and he has to recover physically and mentally to come back stronger than ever”, said the Dutchman in an interview published on Wednesday by the daily Sport.

The Catalan team will not return to the field this weekend, as the match against the Seville was postponed by Laliga – the full round of Spanish Championship has LIVE broadcast by ESPN on Star+. The Brazilian, however, may still take a while to gain a chance among the holders.

“In any case, you don’t have to run with him, but apply the philosophy of right risk. He was stopped for a long time, he’s not in a hurry. There is still a lot to be done”, explained Koeman, talking about both Coutinho and Ansu Fati, who is also returning from injury.

Barcelona’s agenda now lies ahead of Champions League, next Tuesday, when he debuts at home in front of the Bayern Munchen. On the following Monday, September 20th, the rival is the Grenade, at Camp Nou.