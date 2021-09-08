Benítez takes time off and trains to try to regain a leading role at São Paulo | São Paulo

With a future still undefined, midfielder Martín Benítez used the days off of the São Paulo squad this week to improve his physical conditions. The player, who has a loan contract until the end of the season, has had recent difficulties that have made him a supporting role in Hernán Crespo’s team.

With practically two weeks without games because of the postponement of the match against América-MG, previously scheduled for last weekend, Crespo gave the group three days off – Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Only a small part of the squad trained on Saturday and Monday: the newly signed players and those recovering from injuries. Benítez is not part of either of these two groups, but he asked to work.

Benítez’s physical problems prevented him from having a great following in the team and gained resonance in the duel against Palmeiras, at Libertadores, when he stayed on the bench even with the team losing 3-0 – Crespo later admitted that the athlete had no conditions to enter the field.

After that, Benítez entered the second half against Sport and started against Fortaleza and Juventude, without completing the 90 minutes and without much prominence.

The arrivals of Calleri and Gabriel, two foreigners who expanded the list of players from abroad in the tricolor squad to eight – only five of which can be related to each match organized by the CBF –, generated more doubts than certainties about the possibility of o São Paulo invest around US$ 3 million (R$ 16 million) in the purchase of the economic rights of the midfielder, currently owned by Independiente.

If technically Benítez has already shown conditions to be a protagonist in the team, physical problems make top hats now cautious when commenting on this investment.

For fans from São Paulo, however, Benítez is worth the risk. The midfielder was chosen to form the team’s starting midfield at VC Escala do ge – alongside Luan and Gabriel, with Daniel Alves and Reinaldo as wingers.

