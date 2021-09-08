Bitcoin drops more than 10% after El Salvador adopts digital currency and crypto market loses $315 billion

SAO PAULO – After a strong start at the end of last week, the cryptocurrency market has been undergoing a strong correction since Tuesday (7), with Bitcoin dropping more than 10% in the accumulated 24 hours.

With losses now accumulate double-digit declines over the past seven days.

At 12:20 pm (Eastern time) on Wednesday (8), prices began to stabilize and the largest cryptocurrency in the world registered losses of 1.74%, quoted at US$ 46,121, after reaching US$ 52,850 at the end of the Monday night, representing a 12.7% decline since then.

In addition, the drop also comes as El Salvador officially became the first country in the world to adopt Bitcoin as its official currency, which went into effect on Tuesday.

Yesterday, the Salvadoran government temporarily disabled Chivo, its state-owned Bitcoin wallet, to increase the capacity of servers, which were preventing new users from installing it, according to an announcement made by President Nayib Bukele on Twitter on Tuesday morning.

“Any data they try to enter at this point will cause an error,” he said. “This is a relatively simple problem, but it cannot be fixed with the system connected,” he added.

During the afternoon, amid the very negative price scenario, Bukele returned to Twitter to warn that the government of El Salvador was taking advantage of the fall to “buy low”, buying 150 bitcoins (about US$ 6.9 million), which add to the 400 bitcoins that had already been purchased previously.

Leverages help in the fall

In the early afternoon of this Wednesday, prices showed signs of having reached a bottom, at least in the short term, as prices started to stabilize.

Ethereum (ETH) now operates with a slight increase of 0.02%, quoted at US$ 3,410, but still with losses of 13.2% since Monday night, while Cardano rises 3.61%, to US$ 2 .41, also accumulating a significant drop of 15% in the last 36 hours.

Among other altcoins, Solana (SOL) also stands out, which now retreats only 0.35% in 24 hours, despite still having a 13.5% drop since Monday, quoted at US$ 161.74. Binance Coin (BNB), Polkadot (DOT) and Uniswap (UNI) rise in this early afternoon, 1.17%, 1.38% and 1.08%, respectively.

Widespread losses since Monday night have caused the total cryptocurrency market to lose about $315 billion in market value, but still hold above $2 trillion in capitalization, worth $2,061 trillion.

There has been no specific news to explain the strong decline since Monday, but a combination of a correction after recent highs with a new scenario of many leveraged investors helps to provide an overview of the reason for this pullback.

Data from networks from several cryptos show this movement, such as Ethereum, with rates rising to levels close to May as more investors use the strategy to try bigger gains in an upside scenario – but this can also lead to significant losses in the case of a correction.

With leverage, investors “borrow” an amount to trade more than they have, maximizing profits. However, in case of a market reversal they are forced to reset their positions, boosting the negative movement (see more by clicking here).

A similar move came in June, when Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies plummeted within hours as news from China chased miners and companies linked to that market, as Tesla CEO Elon Musk criticized the world’s largest digital currency.

This scenario of rapid price recovery as it happens on Wednesday is also a sign that these leveraged positions should have already been adjusted, ending the negative movement pulled by the zeroing of positions.

Invest in the most affordable cryptocurrency funds on the market: open a free XP account!

Related