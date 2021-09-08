Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP and Cardano operate in strong double-digit drop this Wednesday

The main cryptocurrencies on the market have not yet recovered from yesterday’s bloodshed. This Wednesday morning (8), all opened with a strong double-digit drop.

The biggest ‘slips’ were recorded by XRP, Uniswap (UNI) and Polkadot (DOT), which have plummeted 15% in the last 24 hours, according to CoinMarketcap.

XRP trades at $1.08, UNI at $22.67 and DOT at $27.40.

Binance Coin (BNB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) follow, down 13% since yesterday. BNB is quoted at US$404 and DOGE at US$0.24.

Cardano (ADA), which had been in a strong upward movement due to the update of its blockchain, fell 12%, and is quoted at $2.33 this morning.

BTC and ETH plummet 10%

The leading cryptocurrency in capitalization, the BTC has fallen 10% in the last 24 hours to trade at US$46,111 at the time of this writing.

In Brazilian real, according to the Price Index of the Bitcoin Portal, the average price of the asset in the main brokers operating in Brazil is R$ 243 thousand.

Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest cryptoactive on the market, has also devalued 10% since yesterday, and its price this morning is around US$ 3,358.

In real, Ether is traded at R$17,717 on exchanges operating in Brazil.

what explains the fall

The market was bullish earlier this week, with the BTC hitting $52,000, a price not seen since May. On Tuesday (7), however, Bitcoin and the main cryptocurrencies suffered a brutal drop of 15%.

Exactly why the market crashed is not known.

Analysts told CoinDesk that this may have been due to the forced closing of long positions in the derivatives market and due to a lack of liquidity in the market.

Natural fixes, whale profit taking and FUD on conspiracy theories involving the IMF and big banks may also have contributed to the bloodletting of the sector.