Bitcoin to $42,800 after market crash

A crash in the cryptocurrency market! On Monday (6), an analysis noted Bitcoin's bullish breakout above the long-term area of ​​$51,200. The next day, the world's largest cryptocurrency dropped to $42,800.

Other cryptocurrencies are losing even more. Most of them lost about 30% of their value. The only altcoin in the top ten that isn’t concerned about the falls and continues to rise is Solana (SOL).

Bitcoin loses 19%

Bitcoin (BTC) is down 19% today from a peak of $53,000 to a low of $42,800. The price dropped sharply between 11am and noon, after the BTC began to close consecutive hourly candles below the loncoin area of ​​the $51,200 term. Furthermore, that level coincides with the 0.618 Fibonacci retracement of the entire bearish move in May.

The cascading declines ended at the $42,800 long-term support area, which is the horizontal support level at the 0.382 Fibonacci retracement (green rectangle). Thus, if this level is lost in the following days, the next support is at the $37,500 area, at the 0.236 Fibonacci retracement level.

Source: TradingView

The sharp capitulation was followed by a significant recovery above 10%. Bitcoin has quickly returned to the 0.5 Fibonacci retracement area and is trading at $46,800 at the time of this press release.

The drop occurred at relatively high volume, which could signal the beginning of a bearish momentum. If that happens, the declines could continue until the price revalidates the $42,800 area as support.

The chance of this scenario is reinforced by the loss of important support in the retracement of the 0.618 Fibonacci level. Two days ago there was a false breakout – as it happened today – when the BTC clearly broke above the $51,200 level. This is usually a very bearish signal that strengthens the intensity of a downward movement.

Altcoins bleed more

Almost all major altcoins have taken drastic declines today, generally larger than Bitcoin. For example, counting the entire length of the candle, including wicks, the Ethereum (ETH) lost 24% and recorded a low of $3,009. Cardano (ADA), meanwhile, was down 30% with a low of $2, Chainlink (LINK) 33% and $23.79 and Dogecoin (DOGE) 31% and $0.21.

CoinGecko data shows that the total market capitalization of cryptocurrency has fallen by more than 14% today. In the morning, the market value was hovering around $2.48 trillion, only to drop to around $2.14 trillion for the time being.

Source: Coingecko

The only big altcoin that seems unconcerned about the market crash is Solana (SOL). It opened the day at $164, recorded a brief low at $128, and was selling at $173 at the time of publication.

The next hours and days will show the meaning and consequences of this fall. It remains to be seen whether this is just a temporary correction and a downside trap for many leveraged long positions, or the beginning of a more significant shift in the trend.

