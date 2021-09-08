Bolsonaro attacks Alexandre de Moraes and says he will no longer comply with decisions by the STF minister | São Paulo

President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) spoke on Avenida Paulista this Tuesday afternoon (7th), during an act in his support, and stated that he will no longer comply with the decisions of Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) . Bolsonaro returned to attack the Brazilian electoral system, attack other members of the STF and attack governors and mayors who took measures to combat the coronavirus.

“[Quero] to tell you that any decision by Mr. Alexandre de Moraes that president will no longer fulfill,” Bolsonaro said.

“Or this minister [Alexandre de Moraes] fits in or he asks you to leave. It cannot be admitted that one person, one man, only cloud our freedom. Tell this minister that he still has time to redeem himself, he still has time to file his inquiries. Get out, Alexandre de Moraes. Stop being a bastard. Stop oppressing the Brazilian people, stop censoring […] your […] people. more than that […]. We must, yes, because I speak on your behalf to determine that all political prisoners be set free,” he added.

The transmission was made over the internet and failed in some points, indicated with reluctance in the transcript above.

Alexandre de Moraes is responsible for the inquiry that investigates the financing and organization of acts against institutions and democracy, and for which he has already determined the arrests of the president’s allies and pocketnarista militants. Bolsonaro is the target of five inquiries at the Supreme and Superior Electoral Court. Moraes will be president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) next year.

“Our people’s patience has run out. We believe in and we want democracy. The soul of democracy is voting. We cannot accept an electoral system that does not provide any security. We want clean, democratic elections, with an auditable vote and public counting of the voters. We cannot have elections where there are doubts about voters. I cannot participate in a farce like this sponsored by the president of the Superior Electoral Court. We will no longer admit that people like Alexandre de Moraes continue to lash out at our democracy and disregard our Constitution . He had every opportunity to act with respect to all of us, but he didn’t act that way as he continues to not act,” Bolsonaro said.

The president has said again that he will not be arrested. “Arrested, dead or with victory. Tell the bastards that I will never be arrested. My life belongs…. But the victory belongs to all of us. Thank you very much to everyone. Brazil above all, God above all”, concluded the speech.

Earlier, Moraes made a statement after Bolsonaro’s speech in Brasília. “On this 7th of September, we celebrate our Independence, which guaranteed our Freedom and which is only strengthened with absolute respect for Democracy,” said the minister on his Twitter account.

In the second (6), at the request of the Attorney General’s Office (PGR), Alexandre de Moraes ordered the arrests of those involved in the organization of acts against institutions and democracy to the Federal Police, as well as searches and seizures of addresses and blocking of Bank accounts.

Bolsonaro leaves Paulista after speech

Gilmar Alba was caught on the 26th with R$505,000 in cash at Congonhas airport, in São Paulo. The mayor is also expected to be heard about the origin of the money.

Searches involve physical and electronic documents that indicate the association between those investigated; and access to the content of seized electronic devices, especially data stored in a “cloud”;

Moraes’ decisions met requests from the Attorney General’s Office (PGR). The requests for precautionary measures were signed by Assistant Attorney Lindôra Araújo.

Protesters demonstrate on Avenida Paulista, in the central region of São Paulo, this Tuesday, the Independence holiday in Brazil, in favor of Bolsonaro.

With anti-democratic agendas, the supporters are against the ministers of the Supreme Federal Court (STF) and the National Congress and also call for military intervention. Bolsonaro should speak at Paulista this Tuesday. In Brasília, the president made a coup threat to the Supreme Court in a speech to supporters.

Due to the protest, the Metro Trianon-Masp was closed. The Consolação station is open. About 14 blocks of the avenue were occupied, with greater concentration in front of Masp and Fiesp.

CONTEXT: the September 7 demonstrations

LIVE: follow the demonstrations of September 7 throughout Brazil

Dressed in Brazilian T-shirts, and carrying materials depicting the president and the colors of the country’s flag, most protesters participated in the act without respecting the rules of social distancing and the mandatory use of masks, determined by the state government since 2020 on account of the coronavirus pandemic.

The government of São Paulo informed that it is inspecting the use of masks, but did not guarantee that it will take stock of the assessments.

This Tuesday’s acts convened by Jair Bolsonaro take place amid clashes between the president and the Supreme Court, and in a context of a sharp economic crisis, with soaring inflation, unemployment close to record rates and a drop in popularity and evaluations about the administration of Bolsonaro.

Protesters held up posters with slogans against the press, the STF and calling for “the end of communism”. “President Bolsonaro, activate the armed forces and free our Brazil from communism,” read one of the banners.

Other posters called for the resignation of Supreme Ministers Luiz Fux and Ricardo Lewandowski.

Coup threats and attacks on ministers of the Supreme Court (STF) are part of a narrative that has been defended and reaffirmed by the president for weeks, with greater intensity on the eve of the holiday.

Around 12:30 pm, another group of supporters of the president protested, by car and motorcycle, at Ponte Estaiada, in the south of São Paulo. They occupied two lanes of the road.

In recent days, the president has defended the presence of military police at the demonstrations. O G1 did not witness a large number of people in uniform. The presence of evangelical groups was greater.

In a speech in the northeast of the country on Saturday (4), Bolsonaro even urged the population to frame the STF ministers.

Earlier this week, Bolsonaro filed in the Senate a request for impeachment against Minister Alexandre Moraes, arguing that he and Minister Luis Roberto Barroso go beyond the limits of the Constitution.

Bolsonaro is investigated in five inquiries — four at the Supreme Court and one at the Superior Electoral Court.

Interdictions and Blocks

According to CET, the Avenue was closed to the senses since 9 am. The blockades were installed between Rua da Consolação and Praça Oswaldo Cruz.

Detours are made from Praça Oswaldo Cruz, for drivers heading towards Consolação; and Alameda Santos, for drivers heading to Paradise.

According to SPTrans, 33 bus lines had their itineraries changed due to the demonstration.

The detours of the lines that operate along the path of the march will be made momentarily, following the guidance of the police command at the location.

