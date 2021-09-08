Bolsonaro lawyer files police report against Globo actor | celebrities

Reproduction/Instagram Armando Babaioff cursed Frederick Wassef after finding him in a bakery

Frederick Wassef, attorney for President Jair Bolsonaro’s family (non-party), filed a police report against Armando Babaioff. The Globo actor cursed Wassef after finding him causally in a bakery in São Paulo last Tuesday (7).

According to Veja magazine, the lawyer told the Civil Police that the actor called him a criminal and said he was going to die. “You’re going to die, you son of a bitch. You’re a crook. You’re involved in the CPI with theft of public money from Covid’s vaccines. You’re going to take it out of your c*, you and your president, that psychopathic garbage. He’s going too. fucks with you,” says the occurrence.

Armando Babioff himself said that he cursed Wassef when he found him in the bakery. O ator disse no Twitter que está em São Paulo para um trabalho e foi almoçar em uma padaria, quando encontrou o advogado da família Bolsonaro tomando um café.

“I couldn’t resist. I called him a bandit and had his c * taken. Hahahahahha came running after me!”, said the actor on the social network. Wassef denies any reaction after being cursed and says that witnesses can confirm this version.