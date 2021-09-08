Bolsonaro was “mistaken” in quoting Council of the Republic, says Mourão

Vice President Hamilton Mourão was surprised by Jair Bolsonaro’s declaration that there would be a meeting of the Council of the Republic this Wednesday (8/9). Mourão is a member of the organ and said that neither he nor the other members knew about the possibility of a meeting.

Brazil AgencyMourão says he did not know of the Council of the Republic meeting cited by Bolsonaro

“I think the president was wrong, because no one knows this,” Mourão told the column Radar, from the magazine Look. The vice president even has commitments in the Amazon this Wednesday.

In addition to the president and vice president, the Council of the Republic is made up of the presidents of the Chamber and the Senate, the majority and minority leaders of each Legislative House, the Minister of Justice and six other Brazilian natives aged at least 35 years old, two appointed by the president, two by the Senate and two by the House.

The Council of the Republic is a superior consultative body for the presidency and is provided for in the Constitution. Its function is to pronounce on federal intervention, state of defense and state of siege or on issues relevant to the stability of democratic institutions.

“Tomorrow, I will be at the Council of the Republic with ministers, for us, together with the president of the Chamber, the Senate and the Federal Supreme Court, with this photograph of you, to show where we must all go,” said Bolsonaro during an undemocratic act in Brasilia.

It turns out that, in addition to Hamilton Mourão, neither the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), nor the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM-MG), knew about the meeting mentioned by Bolsonaro. The president of the STF, Minister Luiz Fux, although mentioned by Bolsonaro, is not a member of the council and also informed that he did not know about the meeting.

Currently, the sitting members of the Council of the Republic are Bolsonaro, Mourão, Lira, Pacheco, Anderson Torres (Minister of Justice) and the leaders in the Chamber of the majority, Diego Andrade (PSD-MG), and minority, Marcelo Freixo (PSB-RJ ), and in the Senate, Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL), from the majority, and Jean Paul Prates (PT-RN), from the minority. In addition to them, entrepreneur Paulo Skaf (MDB), president of the Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo (Fiesp), and the minister of the Institutional Security Cabinet, Augusto Heleno, appointed by the president in February, are also part of the organization.