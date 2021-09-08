Borussia Dortmund coach demands more effort from Reinier: “Must offer regularity” | german football

Striker Reinier has been on the field for 11 minutes so far this season for Borussia Dortmund. The German team’s coach, Marco Rose, praises the quality of the Brazilian player, but ponders that he needs to present more, especially in training, to get more playing time.

“We saw his enthusiasm (in preseason). We all see that he is an excellent player. He needs to show this in all training sessions and also in the Bundesliga and Champions League, be able to offer himself regularly in training, every day of the week – commented the coach, to the magazine “Kicker”, on Wednesday.

Reinier was only used at the end of the decision of the German Super Cup, against Bayern Munich (defeat by Borussia Dortmund 3-1). At that time, the Brazilian arrived excited by the winning the gold medal at the Tokyo-2020 Olympic Games.

However, after that, the Brazilian did not leave the bench in the games against Freiburg and Hoffenheim, in the German Championship. Because of the Olympics, he was left out of his Bundesliga debut against Eintracht Frankfurt and his first German Cup match against Wehen Wiesbaden.

Reinier's last game as Dortmund starter was on May 22, against Leverkusen

Borussia Dortmund’s sporting director, Michael Zorc, stated that competition is strong against the Brazilian for a spot in the starting lineup.

— The young man is only 19 years old and has enormous competition here, especially in the offensive part. Players like Reus, Brandt and Reyna can play in their position – said the manager.

According to the newspaper “Bild”, Michael Zorc and other members of the football department analyze the termination of the loan with Real Madrid ahead of schedule.

The Spanish club signed the striker in January of last year, after closing the payment of 30 million euros to Flamengo, but ceded it to Borussia Dortmund until June 2022.