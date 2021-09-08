Botafogo reduces ‘headache’ on the right side and can gain important reinforcement

With the possibility of the arrival of the right-back Rafael, O Botafogo may gain even more strength in a position that gave the crowd a lot of headaches last season. At Serie B, under the command of Enderson Moreira, Daniel Borges has done the job. Beyond, Jonathan came back from injury and was listed last Saturday.

Last season, the right-back Kevin it was widely criticized for its bad performances. The sector was the weakest on that team, which ended up being relegated four rounds in advance. The cast also had other athletes who failed to establish themselves: Barrandeguy, Fernando Costanza, Cascardo and Marcinho.

For 2021, the problem seemed to persist, as Jonathan got injured in Carioca and Warley he acted improvised for a time in the sector with Marcelo Chamusca. Under Enderson’s command, Daniel Borges has gained space and has good numbers. According to the portal “Footstats”, the full-back has 73 passes right, the second of the team in Serie B, being the disarming leader with 27.

Currently, the club is negotiating with the lateral Rafael, who has never hidden being an Alvinegro fan and has interacted on social networks. At 31 years old, he would come to be the holder of the position, being able to act later depending on the choices of the alvinegro commander.

The fans’ campaign continues on social networks and the athlete posted a video in his stories in which he joins the “Camisa 7” program. Botafogo has already made official the proposal for Rafael’s football and the last meeting took place on Monday. Everything indicates that the negotiation between club and player is progressing and that he will be able to defend Botafogo’s colors with the number 7.

Another option in the squad, the lateral Jonathan stood out in State in the defensive aspects with tackles and interceptions. However, he has not played since his victory over Nova Iguaçu due to a muscle injury in his thigh (rectus femoris). Recovered, he was linked against Remo and will be an option for the season sequel.

The full-back was the second player on the team with more tackles (22) in the Carioca Championship, only behind PV (28). In interceptions, he was in the top 5 and third with the most passes (493). Although the team did not guarantee a place in the semifinals of the competition, he managed to have good numbers.