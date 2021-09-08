Brazil has 342 deaths by Covid-19 in 24 hours; moving average falls below 600 for the first time in nine months | Coronavirus

Brazil registered this Tuesday (7) 342 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, with the total number of deaths reaching 584,208 since the start of the pandemic. Thus, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days was 526 – the lowest since December 1st (when an average of 526 deaths was also recorded). Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the variation was -27% and points out a trend of fall – the most intense since November 11 . It is the 15th straight day of retreat in this comparison.

The numbers are in the new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 8 pm this Tuesday. The balance is based on data from the state departments of Health.

See the sequence of the last week in the moving average:

Wednesday (1): 643

Thursday (2): 628

Friday (3): 622

Saturday (4): 609

Sunday (5): 606

Monday (6): 603

Tuesday (7): 526

Covid’s rolling average of deaths hasn’t been below 600 since Dec. 6 of last year.

On July 31, Brazil again recorded a moving average of deaths below 1,000, after a period of 191 consecutive days with higher values. From March 17th to May 10th, there were 55 days in a row with this moving average above 2,000. At the worst moment of this period, the average reached a record 3,125, on April 12th.

No state shows an upward trend in deaths.

Amapá and Sergipe did not register deaths in the last 24 hours. Minas Gerais did not disclose the number of cases.

In confirmed cases, since the beginning of the pandemic 20,911,579 Brazilians have had or have the new coronavirus, with 13,868 of those confirmed on the last day. The moving average in the last 7 days was 19,102 diagnoses per day – the lowest since November 9 (17,484), resulting in a variation of -28% in relation to the cases registered on average two weeks ago, which indicates fall.

At its worst, the moving average curve reached the mark of 77,295 new daily cases, on June 23 this year.

Total deaths: 584,208

584,208 Record of deaths within 24 hours: 342

342 Average of new deaths in the last 7 days: 526 per day (variation in 14 days: -27%)

526 per day (variation in 14 days: -27%) Total confirmed cases: 20,911,579

20,911,579 Registration of confirmed cases within 24 hours: 13,868

13,868 Average of new cases in the last 7 days: 19,102 (variation in 14 days: -28%)

In stability (6 states and the Federal District): SC, ES, RJ, DF, AP, RR and PB

SC, ES, RJ, DF, AP, RR and PB Falling (20 states): PR, RS, MG, SP, GO, MS, MT, AC. AM, PA. RO, TO, AL, BA, CE, MA, PE, PI, RN and SE

This comparison takes into account the average of deaths in the last 7 days until the publication of this balance in relation to the average registered two weeks ago (understand the criteria used by the G1 to analyze pandemic trends).

It is noteworthy that there are states in which the low average number of deaths can lead to large percentage variations. Moving average data is generally in decimal numbers and rounded to facilitate the presentation of the data.

Almost 68 million Brazilians have taken the second dose or the single dose of vaccines against Covid and are fully immunized. There are 67,924,559 people, which corresponds to 31.84% of the country’s population, according to data from the consortium of press vehicles released at 20:00 on Tuesday (7).

Those who are partially immunized, that is, only the first dose of vaccines, are 135,423,423 people, which corresponds to 63.48% of the population.

The booster dose was given to 1,034 people (0.01% of the population).

Adding the first dose, the second, the single and the booster, there are 203,349,016 doses applied since the beginning of the vaccination.

See the situation in the states

ES: -7%

MG: -19%

RJ: +1%

SP: -41%

DF: -1%

GO: -42%

MS: -33%

MT: -39%

AC: -100%

AM: -62%

AP: -14%

PA: -43%

RO: -40%

RR: -9%

TO: -36%

AL: -28%

BA: -28%

EC: -19%

MA: -43%

PB: -13%

PE: -20%

PI: -18%

RN: -30%

SE: -57%

Consortium of press vehicles

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between G1, O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, who have been working collaboratively since June 8 to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (learn more most).

