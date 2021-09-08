Brazil has an average of deaths below 600 for the 1st time since 12/6/

Brazil registered today 342 new deaths by covid-19, totaling 584,208 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. For the first time since December, the moving average of deaths was below 600. The data are obtained by the consortium of press vehicles, of which the UOL is part, with the state health departments.

On average, 526 people died in the last seven days, which indicates a downward trend of -27% compared to 14 days ago. It’s already been 15 consecutive days of fall.

Today’s average is the lowest since December 1st, when it registered the same 526. It is better than the numbers from April 2021, when it registered averages above 3 thousand, but still far from the 319 registered in November 2020.

The moving average is the best indicator for analyzing the pandemic, as it corrects for fluctuations in data from health departments that occur on weekends and holidays. The average of the last seven days is compared to the same index of 14 days ago. If it stays below -15%, it indicates a downward trend; above 15%, acceleration; between these two values, stability.

Today were also registered 13,868 new cases of coronavirus in the country. Since the beginning of the pandemic, in March of last year, 20,911,579 diagnoses of the disease have been made.

Twenty states had an average drop, while six and the Federal District had stability. No states registered acceleration.

All regions showed a decrease: Midwest (-34%), Northeast (-27%), North (-42%), Southeast (-23%) and South (-28%).

Ministry of Health data

In the last 24 hours, Brazil reported 361 new deaths caused by covid-19, according to a bulletin released today by the Ministry of Health. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the disease caused 584,171 deaths across the country.

According to the agency’s numbers, there was a record of 13,645 cases of covid-19 between yesterday and today in Brazil, raising the total number of infected to 20,913,578 since March 2020.

According to the federal government, there have been 19,932,646 recovered cases of the disease so far, with another 396,761 being followed up.

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the Jair Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, the media UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, G1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health secretariats of the 27 units of the Federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but the attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of the data and its accuracy.