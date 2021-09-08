Brazil registers 342 deaths by covid-19 in the last 24 hours; moving average is below 600 – Health

Brazil registered 342 new deaths for the Covid-19 this Tuesday, the 7th of Independence Day. The weekly average of victims, which eliminates distortions between weekdays and weekends, was at 526, down from 600 for the first time this year. The last time the indicator reached this level was on December 1, 2020, when it reached the same number.

On Tuesday, the number of new infections reported was 13,868. In total, the Brazil has 584,208 deaths and 20,911,579 cases of the disease. The daily data from Brazil are from the consortium of press vehicles formed by state, G1, The globe, Extra, sheet and UOL in partnership with 27 state departments of Health, in a balance released at 8 pm. According to government figures, 19.93 million people have recovered from covid since the beginning of the pandemic in the country.

São Paulo had 28 new deaths from the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, while Rio de Janeiro had the highest number of records in the period, with 69 new victims. Sergipe and Amapá did not report deaths from the pandemic on Tuesday.

The balance of deaths and cases is the result of a partnership between the six media that started working, since June 8 of last year, in a collaborative way to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District. The unprecedented initiative is a response to the Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the pandemic, but was maintained after government records continued to be released.

The Ministry of Health reported that 13,645 new cases and 361 more deaths were registered by covid-19 in the last 24 hours. In total, according to the folder, there are 20,913,578 people infected and 584,171 deaths. The numbers are different from those compiled by the press media consortium mainly because of the time of data collection.