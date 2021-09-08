Brazilian national team arrives in Recife to face Peru and receives a warm reception in hotel | Brazilian Team

The duel will take place at 9:30 pm (GMT) on Thursday, at Arena Pernambuco, and will be broadcast live by Globo, SportTV and ge.

Upon arrival in the capital of Pernambuco, the delegation from the region received a warm welcome. Dozens of fans were waiting for the group at the door of the hotel, the selection will be concentrated. They sang songs and shouted the name of Tite and some players, mainly Neymar.

On Wednesday, the team ends its preparation to face Peru with a training session at the match.

The tendency is for Brazil to go to the field with the same formation used by Tite to face Argentina, last Sunday, in a classic that ended up suspended.

The likely lineup has: Weverton, Danilo, Lucas Veríssimo, Éder Militão and Alex Sandro; Casemiro, Gerson, Everton Ribeiro and Lucas Paquetá; Neymar and Gabigol.

Brazil leads the qualifiers with 100% success after seven rounds.

