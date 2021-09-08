Britney Spears’ father enters with a request to end the singer’s guardianship

the father of Britney Spears, Jamie Spears, filed a request in court in Los Angeles, on Tuesday (7), for the guardianship of the singer to be officially ended, after 13 years. The information was confirmed by the Page Six website.

According to the publication, Jamie’s change of opinion regarding control over Britney’s life is based on “recent events related to this guardianship”, apparently referring to the court hearings in which Britney testified about her legal status.

The singer declared to Justice that she would like to be able to have total control over her life and that the guardianship under her father’s responsibility prevented her from even being able to get pregnant again.

Also according to Page Six, Jamie indicated that “his daughter’s circumstances have changed to the point that the reasons for establishing a guardianship may no longer exist”, and admitted that Britney “want to live her life as she wants, without the restrictions of a guardian or judicial process”.

The decision now must be approved by the Los Angeles County Superior Court judge, who presides over the case.

The singer’s lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, told Page Six that Jamie’s request that her daughter’s guardianship be ended is “a huge legal victory” for Britney, and said the singer’s father had effectively surrendered, “having exposed his misconduct and improper plan to hold his daughter hostage while trying to extract a multimillion-dollar deal.”

Rosengart refers to a alleged extortion attempt that Jamie wanted to apply on Britney, by imposing a payment of US$ 2 million (approximately R$ 10 million) to give up its guardianship.

