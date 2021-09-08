Britney Spears’ father files a petition to terminate the artist’s guardianship

Britney Spears’ struggle to end her court-ordered guardianship took an unexpected turnaround this Tuesday (7), when her father and guardian of her property, Jamie Spears, filed a petition to end the deal.

In a lawsuit obtained by CNN on Tuesday, Britney’s father cited his daughter’s appeals at two separate court hearings over the summer (in the northern hemisphere) in his request to end the 13-year guardianship.

“Recent events related to this guardianship have called into question whether circumstances have changed to such an extent that the foundations for establishing a guardianship may no longer exist,” the document states.

“Mrs. Spears told this court that she wants control of her life back, without the safety rails of guardianship. She wants to be able to make decisions about her own medical care, deciding when, where, and how often to get therapy. She wants to control the money she has earned from her career and spend it without supervision or monitoring. She wants to get married and have a child if she wants to. In short, she wants to live her life as she wants, without the restrictions of a guardian or legal process”, says part of the petition.

“Like mr. Spears has said over and over, all he wants is the best for his daughter. If Britney wants to end the guardianship and thinks she can mind her own business, mr. Spears believes she should have that chance,” the petition alleges.

THE CNN contacted the singer’s attorney, Mathew Rosengart, for comment.

Britney Spears’ father Jamie has been tutoring her daughter’s estate since it was established by the court in 2009. He was also tutoring her person, overseeing her health and medical problems until he retired in 2019. That’s when Jodi Montgomery has been named temporary tutor to Spears.

During a hearing in July, Britney Spears said she wanted to press charges against her father for “custodial abuse” and called the agreement “damned cruelty.”

Tuesday’s petition comes after Jamie Spears said in an earlier court case that he intended to step down as a guardian.

Last week, Rosengart said he asked Spears to resign immediately “before being suspended.”

A pre-scheduled hearing on the case is scheduled for Sept. 29.

*Text translated from English. To read the original, click here.