Burglars take over R$60 million worth of jewelry in Paris | World

A group of thieves robbed, on Tuesday (7), the jewelry store Bulgari in Place Vendome, in Paris, and stole around 10 million euros (R$ 61.2 million) in jewelry, informed police sources.

The attack on the luxury store in the heart of the French capital took place around noon and police arrived at the scene soon after, a police source said.

The suspects fled in a gray BMW car and two motorcycles, and one of them was arrested after being shot in the leg by police.

The car was later abandoned, and another suspect was found hiding in a parking lot in the bustling Les Halles shopping center near the Louvre museum and Notre-Dame cathedral.

“Rapid reaction by the Paris police after the robbery of a jewelry store on Place Vendome. Two suspects were arrested,” Paris Police said on Twitter.

Bulgari is a famous Italian jewelry store that is part of the French luxury conglomerate LVMH.

On July 27, a man stole €2 million worth of jewelry from a Chaumet jewelry store before fleeing on an electric motorcycle. He was arrested the next day with an accomplice and most of the objects were recovered.