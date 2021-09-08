Caio Ribeiro appears bald and jokes about a new look: “Andre Agassi”

posted on 9/7/2021 8:45 PM / updated on 9/7/2021 8:46 PM



(credit: Caio Ribeiro/Instagram/Reproduction)

Commentator Caio Ribeiro surprised internet users on social media after sharing a bald photo. Last week, he announced that he has cancer and that the diagnosis came after discovering a lump in his neck.

In a relaxed way, Caio joked about the new look and compared himself to former tennis player Andre Agassi. At 46, the former player had already told his followers that the hair change could soon occur as a result of the treatments.

Caio Ribeiro jokes after appearing bald on social media

(photo: Caio Ribeiro/Instagram/Reproduction)



Caio has already started the treatment and reassured fans that the chances of a cure are high. “I intend to keep working, I’m energetic, with a clear head, but maybe you’ll see me a little more haggard and bald in the air.”

Hodgkin’s lymphoma is a type of cancer that originates in the lymphatic system. According to the National Cancer Institute (Inca), most cases can be cured. Since the 1970s, mortality has been reduced by more than 60%.