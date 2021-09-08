Caio Ribeiro appears bald in cancer treatment – Play

the sports commentator Caio Ribeiro revealed an image, this Tuesday (7), of the effects of the treatment against a cancer. In Instagram stories, he published a photo bald. Days earlier, he had reported the hair loss on video on the social network.

In another photo, Caio spoke about messages of affection he is receiving and shared a click with his children, João and Valentina. “From this flood of affection I have received, this hug is special,” he wrote, in a photo hugging the heiress.

Subtitle:

Caio Ribeiro with his children Photograph:

Reproduction/Instagram

The sports commentator was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma and began treatment for the disease after a lump appeared in the neck region.

“I was diagnosed with lymphoma, which is called Hodgkin’s lymphoma. The good news is that he has 95% of cure and my body is responding very well to the treatment. I’m already on the penultimate session of chemotherapy, I’m strong, with a good head, I’m sure that in another 15 days this will pass”, explained Caio Ribeiro at the beginning of September.

Chemotherapy and work

The former player, who is currently 46, said he decided to make the treatment public with the aim of reassure The fans. At the time, he also mentioned some consequences of chemotherapy, such as hair loss.

“I intend to continue Working, I’m energetic, with a good head, but maybe you’ll see me a little more haggard and bald in the air. But strong, because I’m sure we’ll go through all of this together,” he said.

What is Hodgkin’s Lymphoma?

Lymphoma or Hodgkin’s Disease is a type of cancer that originates in the lymphatic system, a set composed of organs (lymph nodes or ganglia) and tissues that produce the cells responsible for immunity and vessels that carry these cells through the body, according to the National Cancer Institute.

It has the characteristic of being to spread in an orderly fashion, from one group of lymph nodes to another group, through the lymphatic vessels.