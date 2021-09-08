Caio Ribeiro posted a photo completely bald after revealing cancer

Former player and commentator for Globo channels, Caio Ribeiro, surprised fans this Tuesday (7) by using Instagram’s “storie” tool to post a completely bald photo. Last week, Caio revealed that he had been undergoing chemotherapy after discovering a cancerous lump in his neck, diagnosed as Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

In the record, the commentator joked with the situation and wrote “André Agassi”, in reference to the former American tennis player who showed his bald spot over several years of his career. In the sequence of photos, Caio appears with his daughter and then with his son, with tennis rackets in hand.

When making the announcement that it was against cancer, the commentator recorded a video and talked about the experience he was living.

“I was diagnosed with lymphoma, which is called Hodgkin’s lymphoma. The good news is that it has a 95% cure rate and my body is responding very well to the treatment. I’m on the penultimate chemotherapy session, I’m strong, with my head good, I’m sure that in another 15 days this will pass,” he said.

