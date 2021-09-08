Calculate and find out how much you will receive from PIS/PASEP from 2022

Last Tuesday (31), the government sent to the National Congress the Budget Bill for next year, with the projection of the 2022 minimum wage in R$ 1,169. If this value is used in the next year, the PIS/PASEP will undergo readjustment.

The new value of wage minimum of 2022 increased by R$22 to the R$1,147, approved in the Budget Guidelines Law (LDO). The increase is due to higher inflation and the National Consumer Price Index (INPC).

The forecast for the INPC in 2021 jumped from 4.3% to 6.2%, due to the increase in basic items such as food, fuel and energy. The value of the 2022 minimum wage may still undergo changes, if inflation exceeds forecast by the end of this year.

The readjustment in the national floor brings changes in the amounts paid for benefits. One of them is the PIS/PASEP salary allowance. If the value of the minimum wage for 2022 is BRL 1,169, workers will have this amount as a basis for calculation, according to the number of months worked during the base year:

Months worked 2021 2022 1 month BRL 92 BRL 98 2 months BRL 184 BRL 196 3 months R$ 276 BRL 294 Four months BRL 368 BRL 392 Five months BRL 460 BRL 490 6 months BRL 552 BRL 588 7 months BRL 664 BRL 686 8 months BRL 736 BRL 784 9 months BRL 828 BRL 882 10 months BRL 920 BRL 980 11 months BRL 1,012 BRL 1,078 12 months BRL 1,100 BRL 1,169

O salary bonus it is available in the month of July until June of the following year. Payments follow the schedules published by Caixa Econômica Federal (PIS – according to the month of birth) and by Banco do Brasil (Pasep – according to the end of enrollment).

The PIS/PASEP withdrawal is deposited in the worker’s checking account, in the respective financial institution responsible for the benefit. However, if you do not have it, the PIS can be withdrawn with the Citizen Card at Caixa Econômica electronic terminals, lottery outlets or Caixa Aqui correspondents.

In the absence of a Citizen Card, the withdrawal must be made at a Caixa branch with an original identity document with a photo. The same rule applies to Pasep beneficiaries. To receive the PIS/PASEP it is necessary to meet the following requirements:

Have a signed Work Card (PIS);

Receive up to two minimum wages;

Have exercised a paid activity for at least 30 days in the base year;

Be enrolled in PIS/PASEP for at least five years;

Keep the data updated in the Annual Social Information Report (Rais).

