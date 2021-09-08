Canada is now open to vaccinated Brazilians: what you need to know

RIO – As of this Tuesday, September 7, the borders of Canada are again open to Brazilian tourists, as long as they are fully vaccinated against Covid-19. The authorization, however, does not apply to those who took Coronavac, which is not yet on the list of immunizers approved by the Canadian government.
Travelers who have taken both doses of Pfizer vaccines, AstraZeneca / Covishield and Moderna, and the single dose of Janssen vaccine, at least 14 days prior to departure, may enter, without the need for quarantine. The receipt, printed or digital, must be in French or English, the two official languages of the country.
Read more:know which countries do not require quarantine for vaccinated Brazilian tourists
Even with your vaccinations up to date, you will need to submit a negative RT-PCR test for Covid-19 to enter the country, done up to 72 hours before the flight. The document, required for all persons over five years of age, must be in English and contain information such as the passenger’s name and date of birth, name of the laboratory, and dates of collection and result.
According to Canadian health regulations, passengers arriving with symptoms related to Covid-19 may be barred or tested. If the result is positive, it will be necessary to comply with a 14-day quarantine, with expenses paid by the traveler. And even passengers who do not show symptoms can be chosen, at random, to be tested at the airport.
Portugal reopened:five new attractions in Lisbon that Brazilians can now see
Travelers who are accompanied by minors, aged between 12 and 17, who are not vaccinated, or people who, for medical reasons, cannot take the vaccine will also be subject to quarantine. Vaccination is not mandatory for children and adolescents from 5 to 17 years old, but they must be tested on the 1st and 8th day of travel.
Vaccination and negative test information must be attached to the ArriveCAN app, which all travelers must download. The form with health information and information regarding the traveler’s health conditions must be completed and sent digitally within 72 hours prior to arrival.
Before planning the trip, it is also worth accessing the Canadian government’s special page that provides information about the conditions of entry into the country. On the website, as the tourist answers the questions, he already knows whether or not his entry will be authorized.
The release of fully vaccinated tourists as of this September 7th applies to travelers of all nationalities, not just Brazilians, and is the biggest measure of opening up Canada since the beginning of the pandemic. The country has maintained strict control of its borders since the new coronavirus began to spread around the world, in March 2020. To give you an idea, citizens of the United States, its main neighbor, were only allowed to enter the country on the 9th of August, and even then only those with full immunization against the disease.
The reopening also led to the resumption of flights between Brazil and Canada by Air Canada. Since September 3, the company has returned to three weekly flights between São Paulo and Toronto. The number of flights should gradually increase over the next few months, until December, when the company expects to be making daily flights between the two cities. Also in December, the São Paulo – Montreal route should be resumed, three times a week.