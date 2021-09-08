Canada reopens borders for fully vaccinated tourists

After returning to receive fully vaccinated Americans, Canada yesterday (7) opened its borders to non-essential travelers, that is, tourists from other parts of the world, also fully immunized. The announcement was made by the country’s own government through its official channels.

To be received upon arrival in the country, it is necessary to have no symptoms or signs of covid-19, to have been immunized with one of the vaccines recognized in the country, to have taken the last dose for at least 14 days, to send digital proof of vaccination through the platform ArriveCAN and have a negative PCR test within 72 hours prior to arrival if you have not yet had the disease.

In addition, for those who had covid-19, it is valid to present a test that proves the infection in the last 14 to 180 days instead of the negative PCR in the 72 hours prior to boarding. Antigen tests are not accepted by border authorities.

There is no need to undergo additional testing upon arrival in Canadian territory, however, the local government will randomly select tourists who will be required to take a molecular test for covid-19 on their first day in the country to control the pandemic.

Canadian public health agencies recognize Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca/Covishield and Janssen vaccines. Visitors who completed the vaccination schedule for one of these immunizers will no longer need to comply with quarantine.

Children under the age of 12 who have not been vaccinated, if traveling with fully immunized parents or guardians, are also no longer required to comply with the 14-day quarantine, but must avoid crowding or group activities in the two weeks following disembarkation.

The vaccination requirement “includes all commercial air travelers, passengers on inter-provincial trains and passengers on large overnight marine vessels, such as cruise ships,” announced Omar Alghabra, Canada’s Minister of Transport, at a press conference followed by CNN last month.

All federal employees are also expected to be fully vaccinated by the end of October. In a statement also to CNN, the airline Air Canada said it supports the government’s requirements and that they are in line with scientific procedures for safe travel.

Currently, Canada has 76.35% of its population over 12 years of age fully vaccinated, according to government data.