Capitals register pandemonium after Bolsonaro’s anti-democratic speeches | Policy

Bolsonaro spoke on Avenida Paulista this Tuesday afternoon, during an act in support of him, and stated that he will no longer comply with the decisions of Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF). In his speech, the president again attacked the Brazilian electoral system, other members of the STF and governors and mayors who took measures to combat the coronavirus.

Pots were registered in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais, Pernambuco, Santa Catarina, Rio Grande do Sul, Alagoas, Bahia, Paraíba, Ceará and in the Federal District.

Residents make pot against Bolsonaro in SP

The pot was registered in neighborhoods such as Bela Vista, Santa Cecília, in the central region of São Paulo, Vila Madalena and Vila Leopoldina, in the West Zone, Vila Mariana and Paraíso, in the South Zone of the city.

In addition to the pots, it was also possible to hear phrases against President Bolsonaro.

Residents of Rio de Janeiro make a splash against Jair Bolsonaro

In Rio de Janeiro, the pot took place in Barra da Tijuca, Botafogo, Copacabana, Jardim Botânico, Lagoa, Laranjeiras, Largo do Machado, Leblon and Gávea.

Pot was also registered in Niterói, in the Metropolitan Region.

Residents make pot against Bolsonaro in Asa Sul, DF

The pot was registered in the regions of Águas Claras, Guara, Asa Norte and Asa Sul.

In addition to the noise of pots, several sentences were uttered from the windows against the president, such as “outside, Bolsonaro”.

Panelaço is registered in Serra

Belo Horizonte registered pots and pans in several neighborhoods of the city. The demonstrations were registered in the Center, in addition to the Ouro Preto, Serra, Santo Antônio and Santa Efigênia districts.

In addition to banging pots on the windows, people also shouted slogans like “Out, Bolsonaro!” and “genocide”.

Recife residents make a fuss over speeches by President Bolsonaro

Recife residents made a racket against President Bolsonaro. They went to the windows in the neighborhoods of Boa Viagem, in the South Zone, Casa Forte, Parnamirim, Casa Amarela, Graças, Espinheiro, and Rosarinho, in the North Zone.

Residents make pot in Florianópolis against Bolsonaro’s anti-democratic speech

Residents of Florianópolis made a fuss against the president. The protest was registered in the Itacorubi and Trindade neighborhoods.

Maceió registered a pandemonium against President Bolsonaro. The videos were recorded in the Gruta de Lourdes neighborhood.

In the recordings, you can hear the noise of pots and people shouting sentences against Bolsonaro.

Maceió registers pot against Bolsonaro

Fortaleza recorded pots and pans in some parts of the city. Videos show the demonstration of residents hitting pots and pans in buildings in neighborhoods such as Aldeota, Meireles and Joaquim Távora.