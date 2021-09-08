Carille arrives in Brazil and talks about Santos: “Do a great job” – 07/09/2021

In advanced negotiations with Santos, Fábio Carille landed at Guarulhos Airport on the afternoon of Tuesday (7). The coach returns to Brazil after being fired from Al-Ittihad, from Saudi Arabia. He was accompanied by Walmir Cruz (physical trainer), Denis Lupp (performance analyst) and Leandro Cuca (assistant).

Carille was asked about the Fish and practically confirmed the hit. “Responsibility is to detect what the group can give us in terms of characteristics. Arriving Tardelli, Baptistão and Velázquez. I’ve already taken a look, mainly at the airport. It’s doing a great job so that Santos improves,” said Carille, before deconstructing .

“I just spoke with my manager. There is, indeed, a conversation with President Rueda. As soon as possible, I will meet with someone who takes care of my career to better understand all this,” he added.

Fábio Carille also spoke about being Santos’ fourth coach this year and commented on the club’s offensive DNA.

“It doesn’t worry me. I accepted a worse challenge at Ittihad. Last three seasons there were 11 coaches. And I stayed for a year and seven months. It’s a result, we know, but I’m not afraid to face it. I knew it since I chose the profession,” he explained.

“I continued what I learned at Corinthians, DNA implanted by Mano in 2008 and 2009, Tite came and I continued. My work at Ittihad shows differences, as well as Corinthians, especially in 2018, which proposed and kept the ball”, he concluded .

The negotiation between Santos and Fábio Carille began last Sunday, the day of Fernando Diniz’s resignation, and progressed quickly. The coach’s desire to work in Brazil after his second experience in the Arab world weighed on Peixe.

After receiving a high salary in the Arab world at Ittihad and also at Al-Wehda, Carille accepted to earn a value within the financial reality of Santos. The agreement does not have a termination penalty. Some contractual details are missing for officialization.

Peixe also saw Rogério Ceni with good eyes, but the professional did not show the same desire as Carille to take over the cast immediately. The debut would already be against Bahia on Saturday, in Vila Belmiro, for the 20th round of the Brazilian Championship.

Fábio Carille is 47 years old and has been successful since the Corinthians base before being hired in 2016. He was Brazilian champion in 2017 and won the third championship in São Paulo (2017, 2018 and 2019).

After the titles, Carille went to Al Wehda, also from Saudi Arabia, in 2018. He stayed there for seven months before returning to Timão. The second stop at Parque São Jorge was not as expected and was dismissed in November 2019.

At Ittihad, Carille stood out. He had 21 wins, 16 draws and 10 defeats in 47 games, with a place in the final of the Arab Champions League. The defeat in the decision and a disagreement with the board led to his departure.

The current context made Santos not look for foreigners. The idea was to bring someone in to get an immediate reaction from the squad after six games without a win.

Ariel Holan and Fernando Diniz, chosen by this administration, had similarities in their profile, such as the search for possession of the ball and “defending by attacking”. After the negative results, Peixe agreed to bring Carille, recognized for his good defensive system and who wouldn’t mind acting in transition.