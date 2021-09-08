Caught kissing, Giulia Be and Romulo Arantes travel together to Paris

Singer Giulia Be and actor Romulo Arantes Neto, on the air in the rerun of Império da Globo, are enjoying Paris, France. Together! After being caught kissing and hugging at Guarulhos airport, in São Paulo, this Monday (9/9), they published in Instagram Stories, this Tuesday (9/7), images from the same balcony where you can see the Eiffel Tower.

The 22-year-old and the 34-year-old artist have yet to speak publicly about their relationship. Even before arriving in France, they posted Stories separately and continued in the same line as they stepped onto Parisian soil. Before disembarking at destination, Rômulo wrote “vacation” in one of the posts.

Giulia Be and Romulo Arantes (3) Giulia Be and Romulo Arantes kissingAgNews Giulia Be and Romulo Arantes (4) They were caught at an airportAgNews Giulia Be and Romulo Arantes (1) Romulo posted Stories announcing the holidaysReproduction/Instagram Giulia Be and Romulo Arantes (5) they are enjoying parisReproduction/Instagram Giulia Be and Romulo Arantes (6) And posting Stories separatelyReproduction/Instagram Giulia Be and Romulo Arantes (7) From the balcony, you can see the Eiffel TowerReproduction/Instagram 0

In June, the actor revealed the end of his two-year relationship with Argentine model Sonia Vasena and said they hadn’t been together for two months. In August, Romulo was the target of rumors about an affair with businesswoman Nati Vozza.

Giulia broke up with model Eduardo Chady in November last year. According to her, the relationship has not withstood the criticism it received over speculation that she was involved with Luan Santana after the feat in Unforgettable.