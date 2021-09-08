CBF asks, and Brazilians ‘barred’ from the national team will be embezzled for clubs in the Premier League and Champions

Eight Brazilians from Premier League will be prevented from playing for their clubs this weekend, after the CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation) activated a FIFA rule that prevents them from entering the field. The information was first published by BBC and confirmed by ESPN.

Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool and United Leeds will be the affected teams, with players like Roberto Firmino, Alisson, Fabinho, Gabriel Jesus, Ederson and Raphinha getting “blocked”.

This is because players have not been cleared by their teams to participate in the FIFA Data games. As a result, they can be barred from playing for their teams for five days after the window, according to FIFA rules.

The “hook” period will be from the 10th to the 14th of September.

According to the BBC, the adoption of the measure by the CBF was a retaliation for the fact that the clubs in the Premier League have prevented their athletes from traveling to countries that are on the COVID-19 red broadcast list.

Gabriel Jesus in action for Manchester City against Tottenham in the Premier League getty

The measure was adopted by the clubs because, if they traveled, the athletes would have to go through a 10-day quarantine on their return to the UK, which would take them out of several matches.

Now, however, they will lose the round of the Premier League and, in the case of some of them, like Thiago Silva, Chelsea, and Fred, Manchester United, they will also be absent from the matches of Champions League on Tuesday.

THE BBC he also points out that the CBF only made an exception, not asking FIFA to prevent striker Richarlison from playing for the Everton.

English TV claims that this is in return for the fact that Toffees have released the center forward to compete in the Tokyo Olympic Games with the Brazilian team.





Finally, the vehicle points out that the CBF was not the only one to adopt such a measure, as the Federations of Mexico, Chile and Paraguay made similar requests, which should put athletes such as Raúl Jiménez, Francisco Sierralta and Miguel Almirón out of action, all of them gives Premier League.