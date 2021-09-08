CBF confirms, and Corinthians knows dates and times for the finals of the Women’s Brazilian Championship; know everything

Earlier this Wednesday afternoon, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) confirmed the dates and times for the finals of the Brasileirão Women 2021. Corinthians will face Palmeiras in their quest for the third national championship.

Having had the best campaign in the competition, Timão decides at home. The first clash will take place this Sunday, September 12, at 9 pm, at Allianz Parque, while the return duel will be at Neo Química Arena, on September 26, at 8 pm.

The fans will also have several options to follow the championship decision. The transmissions will be made by SporTV, Band and TikTok from CBF and Unimpedidos.

Disclosure/CBF

In 2021, Corinthians and Palmeiras faced each other on just one occasion: in the duel of the first phase of the Brazilian Nationals. The teams tied 1-1. This September, fans will have a shower of Derby. In addition to the two games in the final of the national championship, the teams will also face each other for Paulista, on September 22nd. On September 25, the men’s team competes in the derby.

Campaign in the Women’s Brasileirão

The female Corinthians closed the first phase of the Brasileirão in first place, with 38 points. Afterwards, Timão thrashed Avaí/Kindermann in the two games of the quarterfinals of Brasileirão. In the first leg, away from home, the score was 4-1 and, on the return, 6-0 at Fazendinha. The aggregate score was 10 to 1.

In the semifinals, the cast of Arthur Elias didn’t give Railways any chances either. The team from Parque São achieved an aggregate of 6-2 after beating the team from Araraquara by 3-1 in both games.

See more at: Corinthians Women, Campeonato Brasileiro and Drbi.