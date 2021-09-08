‘Celebrating what?’ says Anitta of demonstrations in favor of Bolsonaro

Martha Alvas, from SP – Singer Anitta, 28, posted videos in Instagram stories asking what people are celebrating to take to the streets to show support for President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) this Tuesday (7), Brazil’s Independence holiday.

The singer said she sees no reason to celebrate Brazil’s Independence Day. She says that at the moment the country has neither independence nor freedom.

Anitta said she is confused and questioned what people were celebrating in the streets and what is happening in the country.

“Brazil is good in what aspect? Celebrating what? What is the celebration? What good is going on to celebrate? What’s the reason to celebrate right now? I don’t understand, I’m very confused.”

In another video, she revealed that she dreamed on Tuesday that Bolsonaro’s “fan club” was waiting at her doorstep to take a shot. “In the dream I left home anyway because even in the dream I’d rather be shot than be in the hands of these crazy people.”

On Twitter, the singer also criticized the use of the shirt of Brazil as if it were a party, “And this strategy of using the shirt of Brazil as if it were the ‘party’ of this crazy fan club. Now we can’t wear clothes from Brazil anymore because they already think we’re part of the crazy group”, criticizes the artist.