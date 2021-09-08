Celso de Mello: Bolsonaro’s speeches show a ‘mediocre politician’ who is ‘not up to the job’





Former Minister of the Federal Supreme Court Celso de Mello, who retired last year, said Jair Bolsonaro’s speeches on September 7 illustrate a “mediocre politician with no notion of ethical and constitutional limits.”

to the newspaper The globe, Mello also declared that the president of the Republic “is not up to the position he holds”.

“Bolsonaro’s speeches, in Brasília and São Paulo, reveal the sad figure (and the distorted autocratic mind) of a mediocre politician who has no idea of ​​the ethical and constitutional limits that should guide the conduct of a true Head of State who is capable to respect the fundamental dogma of the separation of Powers”, said the former minister.

“Bolsonaro was further degraded in his political condition as president of the Republic and stripped himself of all the respectability he imagined he possessed,” he added.

The former dean of the STF also stated that it will be up to the Judiciary to reject “autocratic essays and the gestures and impulses of subversion of institutionality practiced by those who exercise power”.

