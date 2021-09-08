Characters from The Masked Singer Brasil ‘invade’ Globo football and Luís Roberto jokes: ‘Crazy to guess’ | The Masked Singer Brazil

September 7th holiday with football on the night of Globe and The Masked Singer Brasil will be back on air next Tuesday, the 14th. But to the delight of the program’s fans, two participants of the reality show invaded the football broadcasts and talked, at the interval of the Juventude x Corinthians and Chapecoense x Fluminense games, with the narrators Luis Roberto de Múcio and Cleber Machado.
Unicórnio participates in the Show do Intervalo, with Luís Roberto — Photo: Globo
Who invaded the break of the game between Chapecoense and Fluminense was Unicórnio. Narrator Luís Roberto commented that he is curious to find out who the masked ones are.
“I’m dying to guess who’s behind the outfit. I almost hit Marcelinho. I thought he had the voice of a football player,” reveals Luis Roberto.
“I kicked Amaral on that one,” added reporter Edson Vianna.
Cléber Machado interacts with Monster at the Show do Intervalo — Photo: Globo
The broadcast between Corinthians and Juventude was visited by Monster. In addition to interacting with the masked, the narrator Cléber Machado confirmed that next Tuesday begins a new phase in reality. What’s next?
“Football at Globo: this is Monster and emotion”, joked Cléber.
And it was enough for the two characters to appear in the broadcasts for fans of the program to start their investigations and guesses on social networks. Some suspects, however, have already been ruled out. One of them was Luís Roberto himself.
Actor Leo Bittencourt raves about The Masked Singer — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter
Internet user comments on who is the Monster of ‘The Masked Singer’ — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter
Suggested by Taís Araújo as one of the possible masks for ‘The Masked Singer’, Ilze Scamparini was also cited — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter
Netizens comment on Monstro’s participation in the Interval Show — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter
For those who already miss The Masked Singer Brasil, the program returns on Tuesday, September 14, with the eight participants together on stage. Macaw, Astronaut, Mirrored Cat, Sunflower, Alligator, Monster, Spotted Jaguar and Unicorn continue in the dispute.
