Check out beautiful photos of Lily Collins’ ‘secret’ wedding

Lily Collins, star of ‘Emily in Paris’, stunned followers in her Instagram this Tuesday (7), when revealing that he married the writer Charlie McDowell, with whom she started dating in 2017. On the occasion, the 32-year-old actress shared beautiful pictures of the ‘secret’ wedding and quickly enchanted the fans.

“I’ve never been happier…” she wrote in the caption of one of the photos. “I never wanted to be anyone more than yours, and now I can be your wife. On September 4, 2021, we officially became each other forever. I love you beyond Charlie McDowell.”, stated in another post.

Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram/@cedarandpines)

In the clicks, the famous one appears wearing traditional white lace dress, designed by Ralph Lauren, with long sleeves and a matching hooded lace cape. In addition, the tail is full of embroidery, giving a touch of more delicacy and sophistication to the piece.

In another publication made by the actress, the couple posed beside a beautiful waterfall. “What started out as a fairy tale is now my reality forever. I’ll never be able to correctly describe how supernatural this past weekend was, but magic is a good place to start…”, said Lily Collins.

Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram/@cedarandpines)

