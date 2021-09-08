Check out the features of Pix

Pix: innovation created and managed by the Central Bank

As defined by BC, the Central Bank of Brazil, Pix is ​​the Brazilian instant payment. Thus, the means of payment created by the Central Bank (BC) in which funds are transferred between accounts in a few seconds, at any time or day. It’s practical, fast and secure. In this way, Pix can be made from a checking account, savings account or prepaid payment account.

Tool potential

BC points out that in addition to increasing the speed at which payments or transfers are made and received, Pix has the potential to:

leverage market competitiveness and efficiency;

lower cost, increase security and improve customer experience;

encourage the electronicization of the retail payments market;

promote financial inclusion; and

fill a series of gaps in the basket of payment instruments currently available to the population.

Pix Features:

The Central Bank highlights some characteristics of Pix, check what they are and the reasons why they were pointed out by the BC.

Speed;

Availability;

Facility;

Free of charge;

Safety;

Opening;

Versatility and

Integration.

speed

BC highlights the agility of the tool, as transactions are completed in a few seconds and resources are available to the recipient in real time.

Availability

Pix works 24 hours a day, seven days a week, including holidays.

You May Like It Too:

Facility

BC defines the experience as a facilitator for the user, which in fact has been proven in satisfaction surveys.

gratuity

The tool is free for paying individuals. In addition, the BC highlights the low cost for other cases.

Safety

The BC highlights the robustness of mechanisms and measures to guarantee the security of transactions, as this point is highly questioned. However, the BC highlights that this has been a concern of the Central Bank since the design of the project scope.

Opening

The broad participation structure allows payments between different institutions, which is also a positive highlight of the tool.

Versatility

The multi-proposal instrument can be used for payments regardless of the type and amount of the transaction, between people, companies and government, so it is a tool defined as versatile.

Integration

Important information for reconciliation may be accompanied by the payment order, facilitating the automation of processes and reconciliation of payments, emphasizes the Central Bank of Brazil. Therefore, Pix is ​​an innovation that facilitates the routine of individuals and companies.