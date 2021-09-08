City Hall partially releases the public for Flamengo games from September 15th

O Flamengo is close to returning to work alongside the fans at Maracanã. Through a technical note from the Secretary of Health, the City Hall of Rio de Janeiro decided to partially release the presence of the public at the Rubro-Negro matches from September 15th, date of the match against Grêmio, for the Copa do Brasil.

Three Flamengo games will serve as test events in the city of Rio de Janeiro, with the release of 35% to 50% of the total Maracanã capacity. The information was initially published by the “ge” website. Check out the dates below!

September 15th – Brazil Cup

Flamengo x Grêmio – Release of 24,783 seats (about 35% of the stadium)

September 19 – Brasileirão

Flamengo x Grêmio – Release of 28,324 seats (about 40% of the stadium)

September 22 – Liberators

Flamengo x Barcelona (EQU) – Release of 35,045 seats (about 50%)

As it happened at Flamengo games with fans at Mané Garrincha, by Libertadores, various security measures will be required, such as a distance of 1 meter in seating plans and all seats available to the public and common circulation areas with the adoption of additional protocols, physical measures and zonal arrangements to avoid mixing of groups of fans. Those present will need to wear masks and may enter containers with 70% alcohol gel (up to 100 ml).

+ See the Brasileirão table and simulate the results of the matches

Ticket purchase will be conditioned to the submission of personal information and acceptance of the terms and conditions for ticket collection. Each ticket will come with an access bracelet. Both are personal and non-transferable.

Ticket withdrawal is subject to presentation of proof of vaccination against Covid-19, complying with the rules of Decree Rio 49,335 of August 26, 2021 and/or negative result of an antigen test for Covid-19 carried out within 48 hours prior to departure.