Civil Police of DF auctions 98 cars and minibuses, with bids starting at R$ 2,800 | Federal District

The Civil Police of the Federal District (PCDF) opens, this Wednesday (8), the visitation to the 98 vehicles and the four lots of scrap that will be sold at the corporation’s auction. Among the cars that are able to circulate on the streets, the initial bid starts at R$ 2,800 (see details below).

Bids must be submitted by 9am on September 13th, through the official auctioneer’s website. It is possible to check the lots until Friday (10). Before, however, it is necessary to make an appointment, from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm, using the telephones:

(61) 4063-8301

(61) 99625-0219 (Whatsapp)

Vehicles are stored in the Industrial Area of ​​Guará, in the SRTC South, Stretch 2, Conjunto B, Lot 2/3. At the site, it is mandatory to wear a mask to protect against Covid-19 and maintain social distance.

In addition to the four lots with scraps, the auction also has 98 vehicles that are authorized to circulate on the streets (see list below). According to the Civil Police, they are “uneconomical and unserviceable vehicles” of the corporation’s fleet.

The cheapest cars are by Renault, Clio model, in 2006. The minimum bid for each is R$ 2,800.

The most expensive car is a Toyota Hilux SW4 4X2, year 2010, which is without the engine.. The minimum bid is BRL 14.6 thousand, plus debts, which totaled R$ 462.91 until August 23rd.

For those who prefer a vehicle that fits more passengers, one option is Volkswagen’s Kombi, in 2003, with an initial bid of R$3,000. There is also an Agrale minibus, in 2005, with a minimum bid of R$ 12.4 thousand.

Check out the brand and model for sale at the auction below:

Volkswagen Paraty

Volkswagen Fox

Fiat Palio

Fiat Palio Week

Fiat Punto

Fiat Linea

Ford Fiesta

Ford Fiesta Sedan

Chevrolet Corsa

Chevrolet Astra

Ford Focus

Ford Fusion

Nissan Sentra

Renault Clio

Renault Sandero

Renault Logan

Renault Megane

Renault Fluence

Volkswagen Kombi

Renault Kgoo Express

Renault Duster

Ford Ranger

Nissan Frontier

Nissan Xterra

Chevrolet Blazer

Toyota Hilux

Volkswagen/Saveiro Cl

Ford/Fiesta 1.6 Flex

Renault/Logan Exp 16 Hp

Renault/Duster 20D 4×2

The auction is open to individuals and companies. To participate, it is necessary to register on the Flex Leilões website and send, by e-mail, the participation contract with notarized signature, together with CPF, RG and proof of address. The documents must be sent by September 8th.

After the auction, the winning bidder will have to pay the bid amount and the Tax on Transactions Related to the Circulation of Goods (ICMS), in addition to the 5% on the winning amount corresponding to the auctioneer’s commission.

According to the notice, payment for the lot must be made in cash on the first business day following the closing of the event. Bank transfers, including PIX, will be allowed.

