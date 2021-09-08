Close to making history at the US Open, Djokovic keeps a conversation with a hairdresser as a memory of the 1st Grand Slam

In the quarterfinals of the US Open, Novak Djokovic is close to making history. Serbia can win all tournaments from grand slam in 2021 and surpassing Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer in achievements, becoming isolated as the greatest winner of all time.

During Monday’s press conference, Djokovic recalled the backstage of his first Grand Slam match – against Russian Marat Safin in the 2005 Australian Open – on center court.

Before the match, the Serb was asked by the hairdresser if he wanted to do something special for the night.

“I said, ‘What are you suggesting?’ She said, ‘Maybe we should color your front.’ I’ve never done that in my life. So I said, you know what? Why not? I was 17, 18 years old. If I’m going to take the stage, it’s better to do it in style,” said the Serb.

“It wasn’t very gratifying for my mom to see that. The conversation we had afterwards wasn’t good for me. But we had a good laugh about it. It feels like a long time ago, and it was. I mean, it’s been 16 years since mine. first Grand Slam match on center court, the first official match of the main draw,” he said.

Djokovic was defeated by 3 sets to 0: partial 6-0, 6-2 and 6-1.

Djokovic up against Marat Safin at the 2005 Australian Open Jon Buckle – PA Images via Getty Images

“It’s hard to think about everything while you’re still, say, on the bus and still walking. It’s kind of hard. People tend to ask me: How does it feel? Do you understand what you’ve done? Oh yeah. But tennis is such a big sport that you really need to turn to the next page the next day. You’re done with this tournament. What’s next? What’s the next challenge? What’s the next goal you need to reach “Where are you going?” Djokovic asked.

The Serb is now in the quarter-finals of the competition in New York, where he will face Italian seed number 6 Matteo Berrettini.

“Actually, you don’t have a lot of time and energy to reflect on what you’ve been through. But I try to be grateful for that. Of course, I appreciate every step of the way. a slightly broader perspective of things and I’ll understand a little better what I’ve been through”.

At 34, Djokovic has already won the US Open on three other occasions (2011, 2015 and 2018).