Club CEO Jorge Braga guarantees: ‘Botafogo is the most interesting football investment product in Brazil’ | Botafogo

Rio – The CEO of Botafogo, Jorge Braga, spoke about his expectations with the implementation of the SAF (Sociedade Anônima do Futebol) in the country, which will undergo a new vote in Congress after the sanction of President Jair Bolsonaro.

In an interview with the channel “SporTV” this Tuesday (7), the director mentioned the attractions that Botafogo presents to the investment market.

“I think Botafogo is by far the best investment product on the market. There are two mechanisms, which is to face the debt and bring in new money. Botafogo has a reputation as a brand, visibility worldwide, with a gigantic track record. set of very relevant assets, from the six headquarters, and with a history of training athletes, economic rights, very large. So, in my opinion, this set makes Botafogo the most interesting investment product in football in Brazil at the moment” , stated Jorge Braga, who amended:

“We have an important regulatory framework that is the SAF, and the concept that Botafogo is discussing is structurally the same as the SAF. Only now we have a law that says exactly that. The legal certainty that SAF brought changed the market’s perspective in relation to to Botafogo.”

Botafogo has an estimated debt of around R$950 million. The club works and is a pioneer in the idea of ​​forming a club-company, and has SAF approval for Botafogo S/A to get off the ground. Jorge Braga also revealed his support for the President of the Republic’s vetoes to fall in Congress.

“As it (the SAF law) was originally conceived, it is very beneficial in my opinion, in the sense that it preserves the continuity of the clubs, it creates a transition period, but requires a very clear management, a commitment to the payment of debts, the creation of a separate entity. The original model of the SAF is very welcome and I hope that the vetoes fall,” stated the CEO of Botafogo.