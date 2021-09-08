‘Club was unable to pay what they offered him’

Former coach and current soccer coordinator at São Paulo, Muricy Ramalho gave his opinion about Daniel Alves’ relationship with the club and the fan. In an interview with Arnaldo e Tirone, the director dealt with the matter with caution.

“It’s a really complicated situation, but you have to see both sides. See the fan’s side, as I am. Sometimes I don’t like a statement, I think it has to be defined within the club,” Muricy said.

But the guy works a lot, trains a lot, and the debt has been increasing all this time, the guy sometimes gets angry. Came from Japan, played straight. You have to see the other side too,” he added.

Despite understanding the fan unhappy with Daniel Alves, Muricy also agreed with the player on account of the club’s debt. “Both sides are a little right. They made a deal back there and didn’t comply, so Daniel is right.”

“The truth is that São Paulo was unable to pay what was offered to them. They hired one of the best full-backs in the world, a Brazilian team, a good professional, and they didn’t comply with things,” said the coordinator.

Daniel Alves in Palmeiras x São Paulo

After winning the gold medal in Tokyo with the Brazilian Team, Daniel Alves publicly complained about the debt that São Paulo owes him. Part of the crowd, on the other hand, has been unhappy with some recent actions by the shirt 10.

The Tricolor do Morumbi returns to the field this Sunday (12) against the Fluminense, in Maracanã, by the Brazilian championship. Then, on Wednesday (15), he faces the strength in a decisive game for the quarterfinals of the Brazil’s Cup.