Clube da Série A announces the hiring of former Flamengo striker | Sport

Published 09/07/2021 5:59 PM

Bahia – Bahia announced striker Marcelo Cirino, formerly of Flamengo, as a new reinforcement for the sequence of the season in Serie A. Through their social networks, the confirmation by the club came this Tuesday afternoon (7), together to the name of Eugenio Isnaldo, Argentine champion of the Copa Sudamericana with Defensa y Justicia in 2020.

The arrangement with Marcelo Cirino took place over the weekend. The player was recently released on the market after terminating with Chongqing Dangdai, from China, and signed a contract with Bahia until the end of 2023.

Cirino was hired by Flamengo in 2015 and worked for two seasons with the Rubro-negra shirt. After that, he had his passage erased on loan at Internacional, worked for Al-Nasr, in the United Arab Emirates, and returned to Brazil to be champion of the Copa do Brasil (2018) and Copa Sudamericana (2019) with Athletico-PR.

In early 2021, Marcelo Cirino underwent surgery on the anterior cruciate ligament. The last match played by the athlete was in November 2020.