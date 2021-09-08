Clubs decide to go to the STJD against public permission in Flamengo games – 08/09/2021

In a meeting held with the CBF, 19 Serie A clubs in Brasileirão decided to take a joint move in the STJD to overturn the injunction given by the court to Flamengo that allows the red-black have audience in games as principal for national competitions.

At the same meeting, the clubs approved (unanimously among those present) a proposal made by Sport to — given the lack of release in most cities — to keep the games without a public in Brasileirão until at least 2 October. If by then all the local authorities have not given the approval, no club will be able to support their matches. On September 28, there will be a new meeting to check the scenario of releases until then.

The clubs went further. The decision is to postpone the round if Flamengo or any other club will use the injunction to make the games public. The decision is also unanimous that no one enters the field.

As for the action in the STJD, the agreement between the directors is to file a writ of guarantee to convince the president of the court, Otávio Noronha, that the presence of fans should only happen – in the name of equality – if all clubs can do the same. The clubs’ legal departments will talk to each other about the matter. Anyway, there will be an attempt by the directors to remove Flamengo from the initiative.

At today’s meeting, the red-black board did not attend, as the club reported in an official statement before, claiming that it is not up to the CBF to define or not the presence of the public — but rather to the local authorities. But Flamengo was one of the main topics of the virtual meeting. The criticism was the attitude of the board of FL to act in solo flight on the subject. The refusal to participate in the meeting itself was used as an example.

The president of Grêmio, Romildo Bolzan, even said that if Flamengo puts the public in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, on the 15th, they will not send their team to the field. The city of Rio has already given the guarantee for the rubro-negro to fill around 35% of the Maracanã’s capacity. There is another game against Grêmio, by freight, on the 19th, by Brasileirão, with the public capacity extended to 40%.

The presidents of Fluminense, Mário Bittencourt, Corinthians, Duilio Monteiro Alves, and Palmeiras, Mauricio Galliote, were some who criticized Flamengo’s stance.

Bahia even made a proposal that it could allow the public as of October 2, if 80% of Serie A clubs had permission to do so. But later the president Guilherme Bellintani changed his mind and accompanied the others in the proposal formally made by Sport not to accept games with fans if 100% of the Brasileirão participants do not have permission.