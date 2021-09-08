CNN Vital Signs shows how artificial intelligence has been applied to health

Not so long ago, our reach for intelligent machines was restricted to sci-fi scripts in movies. Today, algorithms that calculate, indicate, surprise and facilitate our lives are present in everyday life, from choosing lunch to love for a lifetime. Artificial Intelligence is so much a part of our lives that let’s call it AI

Symbolic of what experts define as the “4.0 Revolution”, the use of this tool could not be ignored by medicine. This is the theme of CNN Vital Signs, presented by cardiologist Roberto Kalil, which airs on Wednesday (8), at 10:30 pm, right after the CNN Newspaper, in the prime belt of CNN Brazil.

The episode shows a connection with what is already being used in the most modern way by Brazilian medicine and a look at the perspectives for the coming years. Have you ever imagined a machine that prints parts of an organ, a kidney or a heart, shortening the wait for a transplant?

Processing large volumes of information

“Artificial Intelligence is nothing more than a new mathematical or algorithmic model that processes a large amount of data information. It’s smart because it replicates what we would do in real life. But it is artificial, because it is a computer that does it”, explains Guilherme Rabello, innovation engineer at Instituto do Coração (Incor).

According to the expert, Artificial Intelligence is a fundamental tool when processing large amounts of information. “We were able, in a practical, real and concrete way, to use algorithms and the computer to help decode and understand what digital information is showing us”, says Guilherme (see interview in the video above).

If we can say that the AI ​​concept is related to the capacity of technological solutions to carry out activities in an intelligent way, this is only possible thanks to learning systems that analyze large volumes of data, enabling the expansion of knowledge. Nothing better to supply these machines with data than Incor and Hospital das Clínicas, in São Paulo.

“We have information from millions of individuals. All test results: by images, signs, laboratory tests, medication in use, patient condition, diagnosis. Many of the patients in this database have been followed at Incor for over 20 years. Just for images, we have two million exams stored in this equipment, 45 million clinical laboratory tests and around two million electrocardiogram tracings”, explains Marco Antônio Gutierrez, director of the IT service at Incor.

How artificial intelligence transforms healthcare

Since 2020, a partnership between Siemens Healthineers and the Radiology Institute (InRad) of the Hospital das Clínicas of the Faculty of Medicine of the University of São Paulo (USP) created In.Lab. A space for startups and developers who already have or want to create Artificial Intelligence projects aimed at improvements and solutions that cover different stages in the patient’s journey and in the healthcare chain, from prevention, diagnosis and treatment, to the most used management of resources financial.

For the president of In.Lab, Giovanni Cerri, Artificial Intelligence will transform health in the coming years with treatment protocols. “It will make a great contribution, which is to provide more safety for the patient. AI manages to increase the pressure of diagnosis, improve the speed of conduct, this results in a more precise way of being able to conduct the treatment in an almost individual way”, he explains.

According to Giovanni, the technology should also impact on cost reduction and bring savings to processes. “We estimate that the impact of Artificial Intelligence on health in the next five years is an investment of 35 billion, in order to benefit mainly the patient”, he says.

Improvements to service

For professionals involved in the application of this new technology in the medical world, the focus of this evolution is to improve patient care. Both to reduce possible medical errors and to optimize treatment costs. To exemplify this, the team at CNN presents the Cubo Itaú space, where physician and researcher Victor Gadelha seeks answers to better serve patients with the use of Artificial Intelligence.

Gadelha started a virtual reality startup for medical training, based on her experience in medical school. Current models, such as teaching using cadavers and synthetic models, face challenges involving ethical issues and high costs. Virtual reality allows the simulation of a variety of clinical cases, since graphic modeling is fully computational.

Contributions from professionals from different areas

In Curitiba, Paraná, the team presents the story of systems architect Jacson Fressatto, who created the world’s first risk management cognitive robot, after facing a drama in his personal life. In 2010, Jacson had a daughter who was born prematurely and ended up dying of sepsis, an infection that kills more than 230,000 Brazilians every year. Today, Robot Laura helps save twelve lives a day, operating in thirteen pilot hospitals.

This intersection of professionals from other areas with physicians, professors and medical specialists is another fertile field for the development of AI in the hospital routine. “The mix of people who are technicians and who have specific experiences, under the guidance of a doctor, will provoke our industry to go to another level”, says Emerson Gasparetto, CEO of Grupo Ímpar.

From the control center built by the group, Gasparetto’s team monitors dozens of hospitals remotely across the country, identifying bed turns, times for surgeries and consultations, all to make life easier for patients and the work of health professionals. Its algorithms can even predict when a patient will miss surgery or an appointment. Making room in the agenda for someone else or freeing up your team for another type of service.

“When the stethoscope appeared, the doctor was afraid that he would lose the doctor-patient relationship. Why, how did he listen in the past? He placed his ear on the patient, on the patient’s chest. The ‘aesthetus’ separates the doctor from the patient and there was a fear, a ghost that the ‘aesthetus’ would replace the doctor. Never. So, in the same way, 100 years have passed and obviously artificial intelligence is another instrument for doctors to use”, says Roberto Kalil.

Jacson Fressatto, creator of Robot Laura, shares the same opinion. “We are having the opportunity to write and perhaps consolidate information that the next generations will have. As happened at various times in human history. That’s what I believe. What I did was a tool for the doctor. With these tools, you transform the doctor into a superhero”, he concludes.